Skattebo rushed 12 times for 36 yards and brought in all four targets for 19 yards in the Giants' 28-6 loss to the Rams on Monday night. He also committed a fumble recovered by New York.

Jaxson Dart's first-half exit due to a knee injury naturally put a damper on the Giants offense as a whole, and Skattebo unsurprisingly faced more stringent fronts than he otherwise would have had Dart been in the game. Skattebo did have a solid passing game role as New York trailed throughout, but with Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reporting Dart has been diagnosed with an MCL sprain, it's possible the second-year back may play at least Sunday's Week 3 home matchup against the Titans without his talented teammate.