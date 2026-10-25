Skattebo told Dan Graziano of ESPN after Sunday's 27-21 overtime win at Houston that he "felt something in his hamstring" during his final carry of the game.

One week removed from not receiving a touch while playing six offensive snaps in a loss to the Saints, Skattebo was back in the saddle in the Giants backfield this Sunday, turning 17 rushes into 124 yards and one touchdown and gathering in his only target for minus-3 yards. Meanwhile, fellow RBs Devin Singletary and Tyrone Tracy (hamstring) combined for 15 touches in Week 7. Both Skattebo and Tracy emerged from this contest with health concerns, but with a Week 8 bye on tap for New York, both players will have time to rest up for the team's next game Sunday, Nov. 8 in Philadelphia.