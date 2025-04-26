The Giants selected Skattebo in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 105th overall.

Skattebo was a two-year starter at Arizona State after spending the first two years of his collegiate career with Sacramento State. He broke out in 2024 with 1,711 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns on 293 carries while adding 45 catches for 605 yards and three scores, and he played an integral role in the Sun Devils winning the Big 12 Championship and earning a spot in the College Football Playoff. There are some questions around Skattebo's pass protection and downhill speed, but his physicality and versatility as a receiver out of the backfield should give him an opportunity to see some snaps on passing downs right out of the gate. Skattebo joins a Giants backfield headlined by 2024 fifth-round pick Tyrone Tracy and veteran Devin Singletary.