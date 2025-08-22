Skattebo took three carries for 12 in Thursday's 42-10 preseason win over the Patriots.

Making his preseason debut after a hamstring injury cost him a few weeks, Skattebo got the start on a night when Tyrone Tracy and Devin Singletary were among the many players rested. Skattebo played the first two drives and gained four yards on each of his three carries before calling it a night. Tracy appears to be the starter for Week 1 against Washington, with both Skattebo and Singletary candidates for roles off the bench. All the missed time during training camp and the preseason killed any chance Skattebo might've had to push Tracy for the lead role in Week 1.