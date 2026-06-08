Giants' Cam Skattebo: Taking part in drills at minicamp

Skattebo (ankle) took part in running and agility drills at the first day of mandatory minicamp Monday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Skattebo, who said mid-May that he expects to be ready for Week 1 of the 2026 regular season, is roughly eight months removed from the dislocated right ankle that limited him to eight games as a rookie. While it doesn't yet appear that the 2025 fourth-round pick has been cleared for full team drills, it's encouraging to see him demonstrate lateral quickness in on-field individual drills. The Giants may be targeting training camp in July as the next major step forward in Skattebo's recovery.