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Giants' Cam Skattebo: Taking part in drills at minicamp

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Skattebo (ankle) took part in running and agility drills at the first day of mandatory minicamp Monday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Skattebo, who said mid-May that he expects to be ready for Week 1 of the 2026 regular season, is roughly eight months removed from the dislocated right ankle that limited him to eight games as a rookie. While it doesn't yet appear that the 2025 fourth-round pick has been cleared for full team drills, it's encouraging to see him demonstrate lateral quickness in on-field individual drills. The Giants may be targeting training camp in July as the next major step forward in Skattebo's recovery.

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