Giants' Cam Skattebo: Taking part in team drills
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Skattebo (hamstring) is participating in team drills Tuesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
Skattebo already appears to be a full participant in his return to practice, welcome payoff after the Giants took a cautious approach to his recovery and kept him sidelined the first two preseason games. The rookie fourth-rounder's final chance to log exhibition reps will come Thursday versus New England, and putting together a strong performance would significantly aid Skattebo's chances of pushing veteran incumbent Devin Singletary for backfield reps behind presumed Week 1 starter Tyrone Tracy.
