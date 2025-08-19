Skattebo (hamstring) is participating in team drills Tuesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Skattebo already appears to be a full participant in his return to practice, welcome payoff after the Giants took a cautious approach to his recovery and kept him sidelined the first two preseason games. The rookie fourth-rounder's final chance to log exhibition reps will come Thursday versus New England, and putting together a strong performance would significantly aid Skattebo's chances of pushing veteran incumbent Devin Singletary for backfield reps behind presumed Week 1 starter Tyrone Tracy.