Giants general manager Joe Schoen said Tuesday that Skattebo (ankle) should be ready for the beginning of OTAs, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

Skattebo is recovering from a dislocated right ankle suffered late October, and he remains on track in his recovery, having shed his walking boot around the eight-week mark. The 2025 fourth-round pick said early January that he expects to be ready for the start of training camp late July, but being on the field for the beginning of OTAs around late May would represent an even better outcome. By all accounts, Skattebo appears fully on track to be able to ramp up the intensity of his on-field activity throughout the offseason, and to be at 100 percent form by the start of the 2026 campaign. Across eight regular-season appearances as a rookie, Skattebo carried the ball 101 times for 410 yards (4.1 YPC) and five touchdowns. He also secured 24 of 32 targets for 207 yards and two scores.