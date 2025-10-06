Skattebo carried the ball 15 times for 59 yards and caught six of seven targets for 45 yards in Sunday's 26-14 loss to the Saints.

The rookie RB topped 100 scrimmage yards for the second time in the last three games, but Skattebo's performance was marred by a lost fumble in the red zone that New Orleans safety Jordan Howden returned 86 yards for a TD -- the third of five straight Giant possessions that ended in a turnover. Skattebo is locking down the top job in the New York backfield while Tyrone Tracy (shoulder) is sidelined, and over those last three contests he's racked up 315 scrimmage yards and a rushing touchdown. Even if Tracy remains on the shelf in Week 6, Skattebo will face a tough test against the Eagles.