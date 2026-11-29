Skattebo rushed 13 times for 53 yards and caught his lone target for 10 yards in Sunday's 34-30 win over the Colts.

Skattebo led the Giants in rushing attempts and rushing yards, as Devin Singletary mustered just 29 yards on eight carries. Tyrone Tracy (hamstring) could return from IR as soon as Week 13 against the 49ers, but Skattebo remains the lead back for the Giants until further notice. Skattebo has notched at least 14 touches in nine of 10 appearances this season, with the lone exception coming in Week 6 against the Saints, when he was benched due to fumbling issues.