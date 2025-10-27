Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Monday that Skattebo's ankle procedure "all went well" and that the rookie running back is "on the road to recovery," Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

Daboll declined to go into any further detail about Skattebo's procedure or disclose an expected timetable for his recovery, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports. The rookie fourth-round pick suffered a dislocated right ankle during New York's loss to the Eagles in Week 8, for which he had to be carted off the field and transported to a local hospital. While it's encouraging that the procedure to repair Skattebo's injured ankle was successful, it remains to be seen whether he could have a chance to retake the field at some point this season. As long as Skattebo is unavailable, Tyrone Tracy will lead the Giants' backfield, while Devin Singletary bumps into the No. 2 role. Tracy rushed 10 times for 39 yards and caught two of three targets for 14 yards (on 33 offensive snaps) versus Philadelphia, while Singletary had two carries for zero yards and secured his only target for a 28-yard gain (on eight offensive snaps).