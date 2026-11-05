Skattebo (hamstring) was spotted working off to the side with the Giants' training staff Thursday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Per Dan Duggan of The Athletic, Skattebo didn't have his helmet on in doing so. The Giants' upcoming injury report will reveal the running back's official participation level, but if Skattebo is out or limited Sunday against the Eagles, Devin Singletary would be next in line for added work, with Greg Desrosiers and possibly practice squad members Eric Gray and Phil Mafah also in the mix.