Skattebo rushed 14 times for 34 yards and brought in three of seven targets for 14 yards in the Giants' 23-18 win over the Jaguars on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Skattebo was unsurprisingly stymied on the ground by the Jaguars' elite run defense, and he couldn't really make up for it with his work through the air. Skattebo also committed another untimely turnover, fumbling at Jacksonville's 31-yard line with just over four minutes remaining in the third quarter and New York trying to add to a 20-6 lead. The change of possession ultimately didn't lead to any Jaguars points, however, and head coach John Harbaugh showed some faith in the second-year back by affording him the opportunity to ice the upset win with three carries on the final drive. Skattebo proved up to the task by netting 13 yards on those touches to force the Jags to exhaust their timeouts, and he should continue helming the backfield in a Week 12 road matchup against the Colts next Sunday.