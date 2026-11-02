Skattebo (hamstring) was spotted working out off to the side during the Giants' unofficial practice session Monday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Skattebo tweaked his hamstring at the end of a 42-yard run in overtime during the Giants' Week 7 win over the Texans, capping off a season-best performance during which he accounted for 121 yards and a touchdown on 18 touches. Though a well-timed Week 8 bye gave Skattebo additional time to recover, he may not be back to 100 percent as the Giants begin prepping for Sunday's game against the Eagles. The Giants will release their first official Week 9 injury report Wednesday, when it will be known whether Skattebo is healthy enough to practice fully or if he's operating with limitations.