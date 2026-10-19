Skattebo played only six snaps and got zero carries or targets in the Giants' 34-27 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

One week after losing a key fumble in a 27-27 tie to the Commanders, Skattebo was removed from his starting job as the Giants' backfield devolved into a four-man committee. Tyrone Tracy was the team's most productive back, scoring one rushing and one receiving TD but managing just 45 scrimmage yards on eight touches, while Devin Singletary had 33 yards on five touches and Najee Harris eked out just two rushing yards on four carries. With no one really stepping up in his place, Skattebo could return to a more significant role in Week 7 against the Texans, but it will be hard to trust any New York RB in fantasy lineups until one of them emerges from the pack.