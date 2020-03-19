Giants' Cameron Fleming: Joining Garrett in New York
Fleming signed a one-year deal with the Giants on Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Fleming started in six games at left tackle for the Cowboys over the last two years when Tyron Smith was injured. It's unlikely he beats out Nate Solder for the job in 2020, but he could bump to right tackle and push Nick Gates for the starting gig. He'll have familiarity with offensive coordinator Jason Garrett's system as well.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Chargers projections with Taylor starter
The Chargers say they are sticking with Tyrod Taylor at quarterback. Here's what it means for...
-
Minshew Mania again in Jacksonville
Nick Foles has been dealt to the Bears, leaving the Jags offense in the hands of Gardner Minshew.
-
Room to grow for Ridley and Fuller
The Falcons and Texans have a lot of touches unaccounted for from 2019. Heath Cummings looks...
-
3/18 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew reacts to all of the free agency moves from Day Two, including the impact of Brady...
-
Free Agency Recap: All the latest
The start of free agency has seen a ton of movement so far, and there are still plenty of dominoes...
-
Brady bounceback coming with Bucs?
Think Tom Brady's days as a legit Fantasy starter are numbered? Not anymore! An improved receiving...