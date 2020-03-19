Play

Fleming signed a one-year deal with the Giants on Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Fleming started in six games at left tackle for the Cowboys over the last two years when Tyron Smith was injured. It's unlikely he beats out Nate Solder for the job in 2020, but he could bump to right tackle and push Nick Gates for the starting gig. He'll have familiarity with offensive coordinator Jason Garrett's system as well.

More News
Our Latest Stories