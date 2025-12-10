Johnston (foot) is set to sign with the Giants, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. It's a practice-squad contract, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

Johnston punted for the Bills in Weeks 2-4 before suffering a foot injury and landing on IR. He ultimately was waived with an injury settlement and hadn't found a new team until Tuesday. The Giants signed Johnston after putting him through a workout, so the team clearly feels the foot issue is a thing of the past. According to Raanan, New York's regular punter, Jamie Gillan, is nursing an undisclosed injury and is uncertain to play Sunday against Washington, which explains why the team is bringing Johnston aboard.