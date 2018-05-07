Severin was waived by the Giants on Monday.

The Virginia product made a slight impact in the preseason last year and finished 2017 on the Giants' practice squad. However, with rookie camp approaching, the organization waived Severin and four other players to clear room on the 90-man roster. Severin will now look to latch on with another club once training camp approaches this summer.

