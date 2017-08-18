Play

Severin signed with the Giants on Friday, Art Stapleton of The Record reports.

Severin was most recently released by the Steelers after suffering from an undisclosed injury, and he found a new home with the Giants after they had both Keeon Johnson and Kevin Snead waived/injured. Severin will likely stick around with the team through training camp.

