Coughlin (hip) was estimated as a full participant in Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The 26-year-old linebacker had suffered a hip injury during New York's Week 12 win over the Patriots, but it now seems as if he's had enough time to move past the issue. Coughlin has appeared in 12 games for the Giants this season, recording six total tackles and playing almost strictly on special teams (two of 286 total snaps on defense).