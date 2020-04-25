Giants' Carter Coughlin: Grabbed by Giants in seventh

The Giants selected Coughlin in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 218th overall.

Coughlin (6-foot-3, 236 pounds) was a three-year starter at defensive end Minnesota, but his best positional fit as a pro is somewhat difficult to project. A natural pass rusher with explosiveness off the line, Coughlin lacks the prototype size or length to bookend the defensive line, but his middling coverage skills and lack of quickness will likely also prevent him from garnering a consistent role at outside linebacker. As such, the Giants may view him as a developmental project with situational upside.