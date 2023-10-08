Coughlin might play a starting role with Micah McFadden out against the Dolphins on Sunday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
The linebacker's primary role should be in the Giants' base defense, per Duggan. Coughlin has not started a game this year and has just two tackles. The fourth-year has two starts in 42 career games.
