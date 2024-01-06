Coughlin (shoulder) is absent from the Giants' injury report ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Eagles, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Coughlin started the week as a limited participant at practice before logging a full session Friday. Barring any setbacks, he will be available to provide depth at linebacker for New York.
