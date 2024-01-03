Coughlin (shoulder) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.
It's unclear when Coughlin picked up the shoulder issue, but his practicing Wednesday signals that it's likely not too serious. Regardless, he'll probably have to upgrade to a full practice Thursday or Friday to avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend.
More News
-
Giants' Carter Coughlin: Full go Thursday•
-
Giants' Carter Coughlin: Won't return against New England•
-
Giants' Carter Coughlin: In line for big role•
-
Giants' Carter Coughlin: Fully recovered•
-
Giants' Carter Coughlin: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Giants' Carter Coughlin: Ruled out for Monday night•