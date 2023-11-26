Coughlin (hip) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Patriots, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
Coughlin has primarily served on special teams this season. He had two solo tackles in Sunday's game before sustaining a hip injury and will not return.
