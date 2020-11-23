site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Giants' Casey Kreiter: Back from COVID-19 list
The Giants activated Kreiter from the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.
Krieter has cleared the league's COVID-19 protocols and is available for team activities immediately. He's expected to be the Giants' long snapper in Week 12 against Cincinnati.
