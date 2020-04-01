Giants' Casey Kreiter: Joins Giants
Kreiter signed a contract with the Giants on Wednesday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Kreiter spent the last four seasons in Denver and earned Pro Bowl honors in 2018, but he's now set to continue his career with New York.
