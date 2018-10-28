Wheeler is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Redskins due to an ankle injury, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Wheeler suffered an ankle injury during the second half of the Giants' game against the Redskins in Week 8, and has been replaced by Brian Mihalik. If the starting right guard is unable to return, expect an update on his health following Sunday's contest.

More News
Our Latest Stories