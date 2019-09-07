Giants' Chad Wheeler: Heads to IR
Wheeler (ankle) has landed on the Giants' injured reserve ​per the NFL's official transaction log.
The Giants waived Wheeler with an injury designation, but there were no takers on the wire. Thus, he will spend the rest of the year on IR barring an injury settlement.
