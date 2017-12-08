Wheeler (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Wheeler was listed as a full participant in the Giants' practice Friday, which bodes well for his chances of clearing the concussion protocol in advance of the divisional matchup. The offensive tackle will likely meet with an independent neurologist Friday or Saturday with the hope of getting a clean bill of health and being removed from the protocol.

