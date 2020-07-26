Catanzaro and the Giants agreed to a contract Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Catanzaro will come out of retirement after having hung up his cleats last season when he was released from the Jets' reserve/left squad list. The Giants are set to release their former kicker Aldrick Rosas in the coming days, opening the door for Catanzaro to assume the starting role. In his last season in the league, the 29-year-old converted on 16 of 20 field-goal attempts and 30 of 34 PAT tries across 13 games between stints in Tampa Bay and Carolina.
