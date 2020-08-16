The Giants agreed to terms with Graham Gano on Sunday, signaling a kicking competition between Catanzaro and Gano, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Catanzaro returned to the NFL and signed with the Giants in July after spending a year in retirement, but his road to the starting job won't be easy -- Gano is a prolific kicker who has converted 43 of his last 46 field goal attempts (93.7 percent). The 29-year-old Catanzaro is skilled as well, but his track record is a bit shakier, making just 79 percent of field goals since 2016. Expect this battle to continue through training camp, especially with no preseason games to test the waters.
More News
-
Giants' Chandler Catanzaro: Back in NFL•
-
Chandler Catanzaro: Hangs up cleats•
-
Jets' Chandler Catanzaro: Misses pair of PATs•
-
Jets' Chandler Catanzaro: Won't get competition in camp•
-
Jets' Chandler Catanzaro: Rejoins Jets after Myers leaves•
-
Panthers' Chandler Catanzaro: Almost perfect as Panther•