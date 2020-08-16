The Giants agreed to terms with Graham Gano on Sunday, signaling a kicking competition between Catanzaro and Gano, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Catanzaro returned to the NFL and signed with the Giants in July after spending a year in retirement, but his road to the starting job won't be easy -- Gano is a prolific kicker who has converted 43 of his last 46 field goal attempts (93.7 percent). The 29-year-old Catanzaro is skilled as well, but his track record is a bit shakier, making just 79 percent of field goals since 2016. Expect this battle to continue through training camp, especially with no preseason games to test the waters.