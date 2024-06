The Giants placed Cota (collarbone) on injured reserve Tuesday, Matt Citak of the Giants' official site reports.

Cota sustained a broken collarbone during minicamp practice Tuesday, and he'll now move to season-ending IR. The 23-year-old could still appear in the 2024 campaign if he is waived with an injury designation, though he'll likely have to wait until the 2025 season to make his NFL debut. Cota spent his 2023 rookie campaign between the Chiefs and Texans' practice squads.