Giants' Chauncey Golston: Good to go for Week 12
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Golston (neck) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Lions, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Golston appears set to return after missing the previous five contests. Golston will provide depth off the edge behind Brian Burns, Abdul Carter and Kayvon Thibodeaux.
