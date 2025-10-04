Giants' Chauncey Golston: Good to go for Week 5
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Golston (ankle) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Saints.
Golston has missed the Giants' previous two contests but will return against New Orleans to fill his role as a rotational defensive lineman.
