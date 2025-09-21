default-cbs-image
Golston (ankle) is inactive for Sunday night's contest against the Chiefs, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Golston will be forced to miss Week 3 while dealing with an apparent ankle injury. The linebacker combined to play 32 defensive snaps over the team's first two games of the year, so his absence doesn't carry a massive impact.

