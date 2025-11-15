Golston (neck) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers.

Golston continues to work through a neck injury, which prevented him from practicing during Week 11 prep. He'll miss a fifth consecutive game as a result of his injury, and his next opportunity to play is Week 12 against the Lions on Sunday, Nov. 23. With Golston and Kayvon Thibodeaux (shoulder) both ruled out, Abdul Carter, Victor Dimukeje and Tomon Fox are all candidates for increased snaps at linebacker alongside Brian Burns.