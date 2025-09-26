Giants' Chauncey Golston: Out for Week 4
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Golston (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Chargers.
Golston is now in line to miss his second consecutive game while dealing with an ankle issue. The Iowa product played 81 total snaps (49 on special teams, 32 on defense) over the Giants' first two games this season, recording two total tackles. Abdul Carter is expected to serve as New York's lone reserve outside linebacker with Golston sidelined Sunday.
More News
-
Giants' Chauncey Golston: Inactive for Week 3•
-
Giants' Chauncey Golston: Staying in NFC East•
-
Cowboys' Chauncey Golston: Strong finish to season•
-
Cowboys' Chauncey Golston: Sacks Mayfield in close Week 16 win•
-
Cowboys' Chauncey Golston: Returns to Sunday's game•
-
Cowboys' Chauncey Golston: Exits due to dehydration•