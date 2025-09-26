Golston (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Chargers.

Golston is now in line to miss his second consecutive game while dealing with an ankle issue. The Iowa product played 81 total snaps (49 on special teams, 32 on defense) over the Giants' first two games this season, recording two total tackles. Abdul Carter is expected to serve as New York's lone reserve outside linebacker with Golston sidelined Sunday.