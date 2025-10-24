Golston (neck) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Eagles, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The Iowa product is now in line to miss his second consecutive game due to a neck injury. Golston has appeared in four games this season, recording three total tackles across 44 defensive snaps. While he's sidelined in Week 8, Victor Dimukeje is expected to serve as one of the Giants' top reserve edge rushers.