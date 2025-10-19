Golston (neck) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Golston played in both Weeks 5 and 6 after missing time with an injury earlier in the season. It's unclear how serious his neck issue is, but he won't travel with the team to face the Broncos in Week 7. Golston has contributed primarily on special teams.