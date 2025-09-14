Board (chest) has been ruled out for the remainder of the Giants' matchup versus the Cowboys on Sunday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Board was seeing increased playing time with Micah McFadden (foot) on injured reserve before picking up a chest injury. With Darius Muasau (head) also picking up an injury during Sunday's matchup, Swayze Bozeman will likely see the majority of reps at inside linebacker alongside Bobby Okereke for the reminder of the game.