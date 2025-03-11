Board is in line to sign with the Giants on a two-year contract worth up to $6 million when the new league year begins Wednesday, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

Board was limited to special teams work in the first half of the 2024 regular season. He saw an increased role in the Ravens' linebacker rotation over the last six games of the regular season, and over that span he registered 22 tackles (12 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one pass defense. Board should have a similar role in the Giants' linebacker corps in 2025 behind Micah McFadden (ankle) and Bobby Okereke (back).