Giants' Chris Manhertz: Back with Giants on one-year deal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Manertz is re-signing with the Giants on a one-year contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The Giants have re-signed the veteran tight end rather than allowing Manhertz to hit free agency. He's expected to continue filling a depth role in 2026 after appearing in all 17 games during the 2025 season but contributing just one catch.
