Mahertz secured his lone target for a 14-yard reception in Sunday's 23-18 win over the Jaguars.

The second-quarter reception was the first of the season for Manhertz, who had suited up for each of the Giants' previous nine games but was targeted just once. While taking the field for 19 of the Giants' 70 offensive snaps, Manhertz finished a distant second to Isaiah Likely (53 snaps) among the team's tight ends. Manhertz is expected to operate mostly as a blocker on offense while being a mainstay on the Giants' special-teams units.