Giants' Chris Manhertz: Good to go Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Manhertz (illness) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the 49ers, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.
Manhertz dealt with an illness during the week but was able to log a full practice Friday. With Daniel Bellinger (neck) doubtful to play, Manhertz could see an increased role as a blocker at tight end.
