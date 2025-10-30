Manhertz (illness) was limited at Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Manhertz is dealing with an illness and has been limited at each of New York's first two practice sessions to begin the week. It still seems more likely than not that he'll be able to play Sunday versus San Francisco, though he may enter the weekend with an injury status if he's not able to log a full practice Friday. Manhertz typically works in a blocking role and has just one catch on one target for seven yards through eight games this season.