Manhertz went without a target while playing four of the Giants' 68 snaps on offense in Sunday's 29-21 loss to the Commanders.

Manhertz has suited up for all 14 of the Giants' games this season but has seen more playing time on special teams than offense in recent weeks. Even on the occasion the reserve tight end takes the field with the offense, he's almost exclusively deployed as a blocker. Manhertz has drawn just one target all season, which came back in Week 3.