Manhertz didn't draw a target while playing 15 of 72 snaps on offense in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Packers.

The reserve tight end has suited up in all 11 of the Giants' games this season, but he's drawn just one target. Manhertz should continue to suit up on game days but will largely be limited to a blocking role on offense in addition to serving as a core special-teams player.