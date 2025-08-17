Manhertz (undisclosed) didn't play against the Jets in Saturday's preseason contest, and he appears to be dealing with an injury, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Manhertz also didn't participate in joint practices with the Jets last week, per Evan Barnes of Newsday, though it's not clear what type of issue he's dealing with. The veteran tight end has little appeal in fantasy due to his lack of work in the passing game, though he's valuable to the Giants' offense for his work as a blocker.