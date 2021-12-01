Myarick caught both of his targets for 11 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 13-7 win over the Eagles.

Myarick's one-yard touchdown grab was the only time the Giants' saw the end zone in the contest. The 26-year-old tight end was promoted from the practice squad ahead of the game to handle tight end duties behind Evan Engram with both Kyle Rudolph (ankle) and Kaden Smith (knee) ruled out. When those two are healthy, it is possible Myarick is moved back to the practice squad. Nonetheless, the 6-foot-5, 261-pounder showed that he can be trusted as a pass catcher when the team is in scoring range. If Myarick is needed in Week 13, the Giants will face off against the Dolphins.