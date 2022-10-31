Myarick caught his only target for 10 yards in a loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

When rookie Daniel Bellinger departed last week's win over Jacksonville with an eye injury, Myarick stepped up to log a career-best 21 receiving yards on two catches. He wasn't able to build upon that production in Week 8, as Tanner Hudson instead saw increased opportunity with three catches on five targets for 58 yards. Myarick and/or Hudson could see a sprinkling of targets each week while Bellinger remains out, but neither is a priority add in fantasy given the uncertain work distribution and the lack of potency in New York's air attack.